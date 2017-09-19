WKL Texel – Qualifier Event – Day 1

Day One at the 2017 Texel Brunotti Kiteboarding World Cup



The beautiful island of Texel, in the Netherlands, plays host to the Brunotti Kiteboarding World Cup. Texel is a wonderful location, that offers reliable wind conditions at this time of year.

The Qualifier League will be first to commence, with the Elite League event following on Wednesday. The Qualifier League events are essential for any riders wishing to qualify for the 2018 Elite League. The battle holds some strong names in freestyle kiteboarding, such as Mexican rider Anthar Racca, Nicolas Delmas from France, Christian Tio from the Philippines or Linus Erdmann from Germany. On the ladies side, the level remains as high, with riders such as Spanish Rita Arnaus, Danish rider Therese Taabbel and local Dutch rider Vera Klabbers, all who are looking to secure their spot in the 2018 Elite League.

Registration for the Qualifier League event took place from 8 am to 10 am, with 52 registered riders, 39 men and 13 women, from over 17 different nationalities.

The ladders for the start of the Qualifier League are as follows:

The Skipper’s meeting was held at midday, anticipating an afternoon start for competition, but unfortunately the suitable wind conditions did not materialise during the day.

The competition will resume tomorrow morning, with the first possible start at 8am.