WKL Youth Cup 2017 – Event Summary

The final day arrived here at the WKL Youth Cup, ending a fantastic 5 day event with incredible wind conditions, and showcasing all of the up-and-coming talent that we hope to see in the Elite league very soon.



The WKL works closely with the Clean Ocean Project as our charity partner, and each day we organized a beach clean with the competitors, to ensure that we leave the beach after the event even better than how we found it. Teaching the young riders to be environmentally conscious and to take care of the beach and ocean is an important foundation.

The prize giving ceremony for the 79 registered athletes was held at the Ballena Alegre Camping at 4pm. The WKL would like to congratulate all the winners from each category, as well as all the participants, for making it such a special event.

All participants were awarded a Diploma for participation in the WKL Youth Cup. A raffle was also held, where everyone won a prize from our various sponsors. Thank you to Cabrinha who generously donated two boards, bindings, hats and T-shirts, to Manera for donating wetsuits and t-shirts, and to North Kiteboarding, for also donating a selection of T-shirts and hats for our delighted participants.

The WKL would also like to thank the local organisation, for all of their hard work during this event. The Ballena Alegre has been an ideal locations for hosting the Youth Cup, and we look forward to returning again next year!

Keep an eye on this new generation of riders, as they are rising fast and will soon be the new faces of Elite kiteboarding!

The final overall results are:

Boys 8-11:

1st – Jeremy Burlando

2nd – Romain Allemand

3rd – Keiki Mar

4th – Flavio De Lima Solitro

Boys 12-14:

1st – Jonas Ouahmid

2nd – Guilherme Penha Costa

3rd – Omar Modrek

4th – Oscar Perrineau

Boys 15-16:

1st – Maxime Chabloz

2nd – Manoel Soares Dos Santos Neto

3rd – Valentin Rodriguez

4th – Nino Liboni

Boys 17-18:

1st – Adeuri Corniel

2nd – Juan Rodriguez

3rd – Louka Pitot

4th – Lorenzo Calcaño

Girls 8-14:

1st – Osaia Reding

2nd – Mikaili Sol

3rd – Matilda Roux

4th – Anna Hashem

Girls 14-18:

1st – Claudia Leon

2nd – Pippa Van Iersel

3rd – Sorsha Van der Ark

4th – Raquel Osorio