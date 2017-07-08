WKL Youth Cup 2017 – Event Summary

The final day arrived here at the WKL Youth Cup, ending a fantastic 5 day event with incredible wind conditions, and showcasing all of the up-and-coming talent that we hope to see in the Elite league very soon.
The WKL works closely with the Clean Ocean Project as our charity partner, and each day we organized a beach clean with the competitors, to ensure that we leave the beach after the event even better than how we found it. Teaching the young riders to be environmentally conscious and to take care of the beach and ocean is an important foundation.
The prize giving ceremony for the 79 registered athletes was held at the Ballena Alegre Camping at 4pm. The WKL would like to congratulate all the winners from each category, as well as all the participants, for making it such a special event.
All participants were awarded a Diploma for participation in the WKL Youth Cup. A raffle was also held, where everyone won a prize from our various sponsors. Thank you to Cabrinha who generously donated two boards, bindings, hats and T-shirts, to Manera for donating wetsuits and t-shirts, and to North Kiteboarding, for also donating a selection of T-shirts and hats for our delighted participants.
The WKL would also like to thank the local organisation, for all of their hard work during this event. The Ballena Alegre has been an ideal locations for hosting the Youth Cup, and we look forward to returning again next year!
Keep an eye on this new generation of riders, as they are rising fast and will soon be the new faces of Elite kiteboarding!
The final overall results are:
Boys 8-11:
1st – Jeremy Burlando
2nd – Romain Allemand
3rd – Keiki Mar
4th – Flavio De Lima Solitro
Boys 12-14:
1st – Jonas Ouahmid
2nd – Guilherme Penha Costa
3rd – Omar Modrek
4th – Oscar Perrineau
Boys 15-16:
1st – Maxime Chabloz
2nd – Manoel Soares Dos Santos Neto
3rd – Valentin Rodriguez
4th – Nino Liboni
Boys 17-18:
1st – Adeuri Corniel
2nd – Juan Rodriguez
3rd – Louka Pitot
4th – Lorenzo Calcaño
Girls 8-14:
1st – Osaia Reding
2nd – Mikaili Sol
3rd – Matilda Roux
4th – Anna Hashem
Girls 14-18:
1st – Claudia Leon
2nd – Pippa Van Iersel
3rd – Sorsha Van der Ark
4th – Raquel Osorio
