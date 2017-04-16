World Kiteboarding League – Leucate – Day Six

Day 6 commenced with extremely strong winds, as the Tramontana was blowing in full force. Temperatures were somewhat lower than what we had earlier in the week. The Women’s Semi-finals were completed, followed by the finals for the Qualifier League for both Men and Women. To end the day and take advantage of the strong winds, a Big Air Expression Session was held, as we are preparing to host the Big Air World Cup later in the year.

The wind was strong and the conditions were challenging for the start of the Women’s Semi Finals. The ladies were riding 6 and 7 metre kites, and were often very overpowered. Annabel Van Westerop from the Netherlands showed a lot of experience and dominated her heat throughout. She was followed by Francesca Bagnoli from Italy who showed that passion and motivation can get you far. Both girls will now be in tomorrow’s final.

Joining them will be Current World Champion Bruna Kajiya who won with her last trick, a nice slim chance scoring a 8.4 that left her pumping with adrenaline. Paula Novotna from the Czech Repulic came close but couldn’t land her 4th trick that she needed, so it was Annelous Lammerts from the Netherlands who rode consistently and will be advancing with Kajiya into the finals.

After a short break the competition resumed with the Qualifier League Semi finals. Oswald Smith from South Africa landed an impressive DumDum towards the end of the heat and took the win just infront of Ariel Corniel who landed a Front Blind Mobe and Back Mobe in extremely gusty wind conditions. Both riders passed through to the Qualifier League Finals.

In the second Qualifier League Semi-finals Aaron Hadlow and Robinson Hilario decided not to compete as they are already qualified for the Elite League and wanted to rest in order to give all their energy to tomorrow’s competition. The french team mates Nicolas Delmas and Arthur Guillebert went for a Front Blind Mobe show one after the other, and both riders advanced into the final.

Annelous Lammerts from Netherlands put on a great performance landing an S-bend to blind and 313, and took the win for the Qualifier League event, a great achievement after one year of not competing in freestyle kiteboarding. Behind her comes Francesca Bagnoli from Italy and Maureen Castelle from France.

The Men’s Qualifier League Small Final went to Christian Tio, the newcomer from the Philippines who landed a Backside 313 and a Heart attack.

For the Men’s Qualifier Finals it was Nicholas Delmas from France from took the win, a great comeback from the injury that he sustained last year. He landed a Front Blind Mobe, Back Mobe and Heart Attack. Arthur Guillebert also from France came second, and Oswald Smith in third, who struggled to land several of his tricks.

The finals will be held tomorrow, Sunday 16th 2017 starting from 12 Midday.

The big air expression session commenced at 4.30 pm, with two heats for the men and one for the women. The wind was blowing strong and the riders went all in to provide entertainment for the crowds that were lining the beach of La Franqui. For the men, passing into the final from Heat 1 were Joselito del Rosario, Antoine Auriol, and Alex Michaudelle, and from Heat 2 Luis Alberto Cruz, Valentin Rodriguez and Nicolas Vie. For the ladies, there was local rider Angelie Bouillot, Vera Klabbers, Isabel Galiart and Julia Castro.