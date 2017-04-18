World Kiteboarding League – Leucate – The Podium

The prize giving ceremony was held on the final day of the 21st edition of the Mondial Du Vent in La Franqui, with blue skies and light winds, in front of the crowds that had gathered here to enjoy the many activities that are available during this week-long event.

Congratulations to all of our winners from the Big Air, the Qualifier League and of course the Elite League.

Male Elite League Results:

1: Liam Whaley

2: Carlos Mario

3: Set Teixeira

4: Stefan Spiessberger

Female Elite League Results:

1: Bruna Kajiya

2: Annabel Van Westerop

3: Francesca Bagnoli

4: Annelous Lammerts

This has been an amazing start for the 2017 World Kiteboarding League season, and we would like to thank the riders, crew, organization and whole kiteboarding community for such a positive start to the year.