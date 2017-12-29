RRD Religion MK8

By · On 29 December 2017

RRD presents the new version of the Religion! Check out the new features of the Religion MK8.

Riders: Abel Lago, Colin Heckroodt, Roberto Ricci, Ralf Bachschuster, Jeremy Chan, Francesco Cappuzzo, Nicola Abadjiev and Alex Vliege.

You Might Also Like

No Comments

Leave a reply