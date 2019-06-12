Bruna Kajiya joins North

Triple Freestyle World Champion, Bruna Kajiya joins North international team.



Here is North Press:

North welcomes Bruna Kajiya!

North Kiteboarding is thrilled to announce that Triple Freestyle World Champion, Bruna Kajiya has joined our world-class team of international athletes.

The first female to land a Backside 315, Bruna is one of the most recognisable faces in kiteboarding with her powerful and progressive riding style.

Brazilian born and bred, Bruna’s love for the ocean started through surfing, where she picked up the nickname ‘Little Fish’. From the moment she tried kiteboarding, Bruna has been working her way to the top. With numerous feats including 5 x Brazilian Champion, 2x Triple S Winner and 3 x Vice World Champion, it’s safe to say that Bruna is one of the best female riders out there.

Mike Raper, Brand Director at North says “Bruna has such a powerful vision for women that pushes riding styles to the limit. We are stoked for her to join our team and very excited to see where her drive and passion will take her next.”

When it comes to training, Bruna’s self-motivation and discipline is relentless. With regular training sessions at the Red Bull headquarters in LA, she’s a force to be reckoned with. A true icon for female riders, Bruna is dedicated to empowering women to get involved in the sport.

Bruna believes that kiteboarding is a means to express her true self. Her dedication to training, the way she moves, and even her bubbly personality, can all be seen when she is out on the water. We can’t wait to support Bruna in taking her riding to the next level.

Source: northkb.com