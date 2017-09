Francisco Lufinha and Anke Brandt set a new World Record!

The two world record-players left the Ponta Delgada Marina on the island of São Miguel on September 4 and completed today the crossing of more than 1.500km that connects the Azores from mainland Portugal.

Photo Credits: Kitesurf Odyssey