Liloo Fourré | Folllow my leads

“Follow my leads” is Liloo Fourré’s brand new video shot in Los Roques! Watch her amazing short movie packed with nice kiteboarding action and beautiful sceneries from Venezuela.
Music: Mura Masa – Firefly feat. Nao (Lowself Remix)
