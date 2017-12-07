Nick Jacobsen sets World Record at 277 meter (908 feet)

Jacobsen, with the help of Team Brunel and their VO65, set the new Tow Up World record at 277 meters, beating the old record, 244 meters, from Jesse Richman by 33 meters. The old record, done behind a speedboat instead of a sailing yacht was standing for over four years.

Tow Up

The attempt was engineered to perfection prior to the attempt. More than 500 meters of line was dragged behind the boat, where Jacobsen connected himself too. The speed of Team Brunel took care of the actual lift. Team Brunel member Kyle Langford, who is a fanatic kite surfer himself, was in control releasing the 800m line on the winch that connected Jacobsen to the boat. After reaching the maximum length, Nick safely paraglided down to the water in 66 seconds.

Source: brunelsailing.net