A Brave Life

“A Brave Life” by Lidewij Hartog, is a short film about Fabian Muhmenthaler and his love for the ocean and his passion for kitesurfing. Watch and enjoy!



Directed, filmed and created by Lidewij Hartog.

Music: Andalucía – George Realms, You Can’t Catch The Sun – The Silver Pages.

Narrator: Martin Luther King.