Aaron Hadlow – TWENTY | FULL MOVIE

Take a break to watch Aaron Hadlow’s full movie TWENTY!



2019 marks 20th year since Aaron Hadlow first flew a kite. We took this milestone as a challenge to document the best action and the journey through his favorite disciplines in kiteboarding. For this reason Aaron teamed up with filmmaker Laci Kobulsky traveling to multiple locations, meeting up with his friends and finding the best conditions in order to deliver you this full-length kiteboarding movie – TWENTY.

Rider: Aaron Hadlow

Guests: Ruben Lenten, Lewis Crathern, Craig Cunningham, Sam Light, Noè Font, Tom Court

Supported by: DUOTONE

Movie by: Laci Kobulsky

Graphics design by: Tim Wer