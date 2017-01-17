Antoine Clerc Vs storm Egon

On Thursday January 12, the storm Egon reached the coast of Brittany. Antoine Clerc pulled off the best high jump of the session: 19,3m during 9.4s. Watch French rider going big in Nord Finistère!
Edit by @Nautimages
Musique: Archive – Take my head
