Antoine Mermet – After School Let Me Express Myself

Watch the 2017 IKA Kiteboarding Youth World Champion Antoine Mermet ripping at home, in New Caledonia. It’s a nice video packed with loads of action!

Réalisation/Montage: FarinaProd

Drone: Manu Schneiter

Track: NIVIRO – The Floor Is Lava [NCS Release]

Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.