Argentina Kitefest 2017 – Behind The Scenes – “Cuesta Del Fiesta”

Jesse Richman and Patri McLaughlin traveled to the biggest kiteboarding event in Argentina, the Kitefest at Cuesta Del Viento. In this video, they speak about their experience making the short film “Cuesta Del Fiesta.”



“We traveled from far with filmmaker Forrest Jaqua to see what the 2017 Kitefest would have in store. Wild times, nuking winds, beautiful women, bottomless drinks and great people are some of the wonderful things we found on the adventure.” says Jesse.

Video: Forrest Jaqua // Cody B Lang