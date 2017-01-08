Asia Next Generation Ep.1: Boracay

“Asia Next Generation” is about a promising young talent from Singapore named Robby James, who has the dream to become the next best Asian kiteboarder in the world. At the age of 14, he is currently 9th on the Youth Kiteboarding World Cup and has been working hard to achieve best results and improve his riding.

On the first episode of this series, Rooby went three weeks to Boracay to meet his best friend Christian Tio. Watch the boys having fun on the water!

Filmed and Edited by: Albert Moreno