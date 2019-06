Backmobe 5 OSMOSIS challenge with Gianmaria Coccoluto – MaxWorld 3

The new episode of MaxWorld is out! Watch Maxime Chabloz training in Sicily and check how it went the Backmobe 5 challenge with Gianmaria Coccoluto. Who won?



Edit by Maxime Chabloz

Video by Gianmaria Coccoluto, Fabio Ingrosso, Aron Rosslee and Maxime Chabloz

Special Guests: Mikaili Sol, Gianmaria Coccoluto, Aron Rosslee and Fabio Ingrosso