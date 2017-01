Blind Judge 5 Challenge. Episode 3: The Anal Inflation

The “Blind Judge 5 Challenge” starring Felipe Moure López continues. He failed in Egypt, he failed in Brazil last time, he got injured, broken meniscus, bone contusion… but he won’t give up and won’t stop until he gets the Blind Judge 5! Watch episode 3 shot again in Brazil and stay tuned, the adventure has not finished!