Brazil Ibiraquera #1 Jalou ‘S tories #20

Earlier this month Jalou Langeree traveled for the first time to the south of Brazil. Watch her exploring Ibiraquera, the main spot an hour south of Florianopolis. This is only the first part, so stay tuned!
Footage: Hugo Valente // Marcio DJ
