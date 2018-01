Chapter One – Chase the Wind

“Chase the Wind” and all the elements to create perfect moments in time, with Zac Andrews, Casey Fairhurst, Fabio Biscosi and Scotty Metcalfe. Enjoy the first part of their unique adventure traveling the world!

Directed by David Hally

Produced by Rob Fairhurst and Gemma Kilcoyne

Produced by AR Media Productions Ltd and Zian Kites Australia