DUOTONE EN LA PLAYA

The full video of the 5 part series “En La Playa” is out! With bonus sections! Watch all leftovers of “La Buena Vida” movie, picturing Duotone team trip to Puerto Rico.

Camera: Carlos Guzman, Vincent Bergeron

Edit: Vincent Bergeron

Produced: Duotone Kiteboarding

Photos: Toby Bromwich

Production Manager: Craig Cunningham

Executive Producer: Thomas Kaiser