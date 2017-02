Epic Kitesurfing in the THY-Region

A short film by Oliver Raatz filmed on the North Sea Coast of Denmark: Klitmøller, Hanstholm and Nørre Vorupør. It documents the epic elements of its northern shores, combining nature, surfing, kitesurfing, friendship and the connection with the sea. Have a look, it’s worth to watch!

Video:

Oliver Raatz

Friends & Kitesurfers:

Alexandra, Lutz, Benjamin, Wolf, Antje, Christiane and Kanto the dog

Sound:

Father’s Land – Jordan Critz