Friday Vibes

Enjoy this nice kite edit packed with some films made in Martinique and Guadeloupe islands!
Riders: Julie Gresser, Sophie Le LOC’H, Fabien Védie, Pierre Cahagnier, Doud Reudet, Maxime Huard and Lucas Pelus.
Filmed and edited by KroKet Productions
