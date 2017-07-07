Friday Vibes

By · On 7 July 2017

Enjoy this nice kite edit packed with some films made in Martinique and Guadeloupe islands!

Riders: Julie Gresser, Sophie Le LOC’H, Fabien Védie, Pierre Cahagnier, Doud Reudet, Maxime Huard and Lucas Pelus.

Filmed and edited by KroKet Productions

