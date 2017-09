Greece 2017

In July Julien Mrowka spent a month in Greece, working as an instructor. After work, he enjoyed some nice sessions in the beautiful Lefkada island. Check out Julien’s short movie picturing those days kiting in turquoise waters!

Cam: Miriam Huchler, Noé Leveil & Julien Mrowka

Music: Turbonegro – High on the Crime