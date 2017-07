Head Back Sicily – Antoine Clerc

Antoine Clerc went back to Lo Stagnone to enjoy some great days at this flat water paradise, where he was last year for the first time. Take a look at a few clips from his trip and watch him enjoying fun sessions in Sicily with Francesca Bagnoli and Gianmaria Coccoluto.

Camera:

Gianmaria Coccoluto

Louis Outin

Walter Principe Tutino

Laura Jaubert

Antoine Clerc

Edit

Antoine Clerc

Tunes

You Man – Birdcage

Guts – Mehdi In Paradise (album : Paradise For All)