In Strapless We Trust

“In Strapless We Trust” is a short movie shot in Réunion Island. Watch 5 and a half minutes of pure strapless action!



Riders: Teva Teiti, Thomas Schmitt, Phil Allengrin, Seb Schmitt, Stephen Ahu, Pj Durand, A Jacoby.

Spots: Pointos, Rb, Saint Pierre

Edit: Thomas Schmitt

Film:Thomas Schmitt, Teva Teiti,Gabriel Madi