Iron Man – Brazil 2016

After the loss of someone close with cancer, Cedric Tassier created a charity project Kite4Cancer. He decided to do a Kitesurf Iron Man riding 600km downwind in Brazil. In 6 days he crossed 3 Brazilian states, sailing from Taiba to Atins. It was a unique lifetime experience!



“During my childhood, I had the opportunity to grow-up on a sailing boat on a trip all around the world with my family. Since this exclusive experience I have learned how much life is unique and how important it is to push our limits to make the best of our lives. Last year my beloved Candice had to face the fight against the cancer of the remarkable Carl Hemingway. It reminds us how precious health and life are. In november 2016 I challenged myself in accomplishing an Iron Man of 600Km on the water with my kitesurf by crossing 3 Brazilian states. I tried to make this possible and to push my own limits for a good cause.

If like us, you don’t want to stop the fight against cancer please support it by any donation that will go to “the French League against cancer”. The target is to collect $10 per km.“”