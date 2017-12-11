Kevin Langeree // I found the endless wave

Kevin Langeree and his friend James found the best way to ride an endless wave at Lighthouse. They used a kite to tow them into some of the longest rides using a foil. Take a sneak peek at their downwind foil surfing session!
