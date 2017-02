King Tide – a tale of high winds

“King Tide – a tale of high winds” is a film by Edwin Haighton starring Evan Kruger and Rykiel Fijn.



When the Earth, Moon and Sun are aligned at perigee and perihelion, their closest distance to earth, a King Tide occurs. Together with strong onshore winds the ocean flooded the entire Brouwersdam beach, in the Netherlands, and turned it into a thin carpet of flat water. Perfect conditions for an epic kiteboarding session!

Camera & Edit: Edwin Haighton

Music: Karsten – Lord have mercy