Kite in Los Roques with Reno Romeu and JD Edde

By · On 2 January 2018

Here is another great episode of Reno Romeu’s webseries. This time Reno and JD Edde explored Los Roques on a catamaran. Watch the boys enjoying the famous trade winds and beautiful white sand beaches in the Venezuelan Caribbean.

