Kite in Los Roques with Reno Romeu and JD Edde

Here is another great episode of Reno Romeu’s webseries. This time Reno and JD Edde explored Los Roques on a catamaran. Watch the boys enjoying the famous trade winds and beautiful white sand beaches in the Venezuelan Caribbean.
Here is another great episode of Reno Romeu’s webseries. This time Reno and JD Edde explored Los Roques on a catamaran. Watch the boys enjoying the famous trade winds and beautiful white sand beaches in the Venezuelan Caribbean.
© 2007-2015 KiteMovement. All rights reserved.
No Comments