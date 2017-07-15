KiteSurf Odyssey 2017

Portuguese kiteboarder Francisco Lufinha holds the World record for the longest kitesurf journey without stops and this year he’s preparing a new challenge: the goal is to connect the Azores to Mainland, sailing more than 1500 km in the Atlantic Ocean.



For this crossing, Lufinha invited German pro kitesurfer and World record holder Anke Brandt. She broke her own record on the way from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi being 30h non stop at sea covering 489km.

KiteSurf Odyssey 2017 is scheduled to start in September 2017 and has a minimum duration of 5 days.

Stay tuned for more updates of the greatest and ultimate odyssey in Portuguese Sea!