Laci Kobulsky – 2017 Montage

Watch 8 and a half minutes of pure action on water and snow, with Laci Kobulsky in front and behind the camera. This is the 2017 montage of his best moments! Enjoy.

Riders & Friends in Videos – Matej Anderko, Alby Rondina, Matthias Lancsar, Paula Novotna, Aaron Hadlow, Agata Dobrynszka, Hannah Bessinger, Liloo Fouree, Marco Koeppel, Rado Dubovy & Laci Kobulsky.