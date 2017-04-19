Lasse Walker – Objectives (Big Air kiteboarding)

This is Lasse Walker! In this video, the professional kiteboarder talks about his passion for Big-Air extreme kiteboarding and reveals some of his hardest crashes and biggest highlights.

“When I started kiteboarding as a child I used to watch every video from the pro kiteboarders like Ruben Lenten, Aaron Headlow and Kevin Langeree. This had such an impact on me! Performing in a video like them has always been a goal for me and apparently this year everything seemed to fall in place. I’m really grateful for that!” says Lasse.

Music:

01 Seekae – Void

02 Jacob Banks – Worthy (Chahine & Rusty Hook Flip)

03 Zes – The Final Decay

04 French79 – Diamond Veins

Production:

Film by Michael Zomer

Shot on the Red Epic-W.

Edit and color correction with Adobe Premiere pro CC.