Len10 – It’s On! | On the Fly S1E6 (Season finale)

Here is the final episode of Season 1! Follow Ruben Lenten’s comeback to the podium at the 2017 Red Bull King of the Air in Cape Town, after being cancer free for less than a year. What a huge achievement!

Music:

The Conscious – Sam

Enforcer – Elephant VIP

Vision – Countdown

Here and Now – Fly

Video production by Michael Zomer and Floris Tils

Additional footage:

Eyeforce

Job Heemskerk