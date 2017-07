Len10 – The Mother City | On the Fly S1E5

The episode 5 of “On the Fly” series pictures Ruben’s fairy tale wedding in Cape Town and big action together with Nick Jacobsen, Aaron Hadlow, Kevin Langeree and Lasse Walker. Be sure to watch it!



Music:

James Jacob – Happy

Awolnation – Soul Wars

Enforcer – New Vibe

Widesky – Breath

Video production by Michael Zomer and Floris Tils

Extra footage:

Dirty Habits

Job Heemskerk