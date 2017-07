Magic Carpet – Roberto Veiga

“Magic Carpet” with Roberto Veiga showcases his daily training routine on the beautiful waters of Lagoa da Conceição. Watch Brazilian rider sailing on a hydrofoil in Florianópolis!

Directed by: Tiago Azzi

Footage by: Tiago Azzi and Diogo Guerreiro

Edit by: Tiago Azzi

Music – Mt. Wolf – Life Size Ghosts (Catching Flies Remix)

Artist – Catching Flies