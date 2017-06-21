Micronesia Expedition

Reo Stevens, Dan Malloy and Jason Slezak on a sail-powered expedition in Micronesia, whith no lack of wind and waves! From reef pass barrels to flatwater foilboard sessions in shallow lagoons, they had loads of fun. See for yourself!
Reo Stevens, Dan Malloy and Jason Slezak on a sail-powered expedition in Micronesia, whith no lack of wind and waves! From reef pass barrels to flatwater foilboard sessions in shallow lagoons, they had loads of fun. See for yourself!
© 2007-2015 KiteMovement. All rights reserved.
No Comments