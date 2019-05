Noe En La Playa (Part #1)

This is the 1st of a 5 part video series picturing some leftovers from La Buena Vida, a movie shot in Puerto Rico. Watch Part#1 – “Noe En La Playa” – starring Noè Font.

Camera: Carlos Guzman, Vincent Bergeron

Edit: Vincent Bergeron

Produced: Duotone Kiteboarding

Photos: Toby Bromwich

Production Manager: Craig Cunningham

Executive Producer: Thomas Kaiser