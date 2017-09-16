Paradigm Lost – A Surf Film by Kai Lenny | Official Trailer

“Paradigm Lost” is a surf film by Hawaiian waterman Kai Lenny, that captures the highest level of water sports action. Don’t miss the trailer of this amazing film, watch it now!



Cast & Crew:

Kai Lenny, Albee Layer, Jamie O’Brien, Levi Siver, John John Florence, Kelly Slater, Airton Cozzolino, Marcilio Browne, Kalani Chapman, Ryan Hipwood, Julian Wilson, Ridge Lenny, Matt Meola, Ian Walsh, Dusty Payne, Greg Long, Robby Naish, Laird Hamilton, Victor Lopez, Clyde Aikau, Dave Kalama.

