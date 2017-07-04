Tom Court and Colleen Carroll headed out to Brazil to meet up with Brazilian locals Reno Romeu and Sebastian Ribeiro. Watch them exploring one of the most vibrant cities in the world, Rio de Janeiro. Enjoy these 6 and a half minutes of action!
