Rob Douglas sets new world record

American kiteboarder Robert Douglas breaks the nautical mile speed sailing world record at La Palme, in France, during the 2019 Prince of Speed. Watch Rob riding his kite at 39.04 knots (44.93 miles per hour) at Plage du Rouet.
