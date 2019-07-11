Sessions with Moona Ep. 16: Namotu

Namotu Island is the new dream destination of “Sessions with Moona”. This trip had it all: kitesurfing, foiling and surfing. Watch Moona Whyte having great fun on the water in Namotu!
Stay tuned for the next episode from Australia.
