Sherman Island Kite Life 2017

By · On 2 July 2017

A glimpse into the past 3 kite seasons at Sherman Island, California. Take a look!

Riders: Eric Rienstra, Adam Withington, Andy Cain, Ken Adgate, DJ Guacamole.

Video Shot & Edited by: Fritz Otiker
Music: Everydayz & Phazz – Almeria

