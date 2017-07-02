Sherman Island Kite Life 2017

A glimpse into the past 3 kite seasons at Sherman Island, California. Take a look!
Riders: Eric Rienstra, Adam Withington, Andy Cain, Ken Adgate, DJ Guacamole.
Video Shot & Edited by: Fritz Otiker
Music: Everydayz & Phazz – Almeria
A glimpse into the past 3 kite seasons at Sherman Island, California. Take a look!
Riders: Eric Rienstra, Adam Withington, Andy Cain, Ken Adgate, DJ Guacamole.
Video Shot & Edited by: Fritz Otiker
Music: Everydayz & Phazz – Almeria
© 2007-2015 KiteMovement. All rights reserved.
No Comments