Stefan En La Playa (Part #2)

Part #2 of 5 in the “En La Playa” video series is out! This time the star is Stefan Spiessberger. Take a look!



Camera: Carlos Guzman, Vincent Bergeron

Edit: Vincent Bergeron

Produced: Duotone Kiteboarding

Photos: Toby Bromwich

Production Manager: Craig Cunningham

Executive Producer: Thomas Kaiser

In case you missed Part #1 click here.