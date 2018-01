Stefan’s year.

This is an overview of Stefan Spiessberger’s year! It was a year full of adventures in places such as Australia, Greece and Brazil. Watch and enjoy his nice short movie.

Camera: Bas Koole, Andre Magarao, Franksay, Lisa Spiessberger, Simon Lamusse.

Editing: Lidewij Hartog

Grading: Lidewij Hartog

Music: Eigen Wereld / Opgezwolle, Surf Rider / The Lively Ones, Zero Gravity / Tony Anderson, Wish Someone Would Care / Irma Thomas