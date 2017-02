The Best Year of My Life – Marc Toth

2016 was definitely the best year in Marc Toth’s life. He visited some of the most amazing places in the world, where he had so much fun. Watch his 2016 year in review, shot in Perth (Australia), Urla (Turkey), Tarifa (Spain) and Marsa Alam (Egypt). Enjoy!

Filmed by: Creative Monkey / Heinz Toth / Philipp Scholler

Edited by: Creative Monkey