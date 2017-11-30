The Boys Are Back in Town

Summer has started in Cape Town for Nick Jacobsen, Ruben Lenten, Kevin Langeree, Lasse Walker, Joshua Emanuel and Graham Howes! Watch the boys ripping at the 1st session of the summer in South Africa.
Video: Stan de Wit, Sem Lingerak
Summer has started in Cape Town for Nick Jacobsen, Ruben Lenten, Kevin Langeree, Lasse Walker, Joshua Emanuel and Graham Howes! Watch the boys ripping at the 1st session of the summer in South Africa.
Video: Stan de Wit, Sem Lingerak
© 2007-2015 KiteMovement. All rights reserved.
No Comments