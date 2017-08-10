The Great Barrier Reef Kitesurfing Mission

By · On 10 August 2017

Ben Wilson went on a trip to the Great Barrier Reef. Watch his short movie about this amazing kitesurfing mission!

I live on Australia’s Sunshine Coast and just north is the Great Barrier Reef. I’ve been fishing these reefs for years and every now and then I see some waves and wind with potential. Plus I heard a few stories that got me excited so I planned a trip to check it out. I always try to keep my expectations realistic but this place is amazing and I knew with the right wind and waves it could be a new frontier right in my own backyard.

Finally, after months of waiting everything came together and we spent a few days up there. The kitesurfing was epic but the journey there and back was what made the trip for me.”

Footage: Stu Gibson & Tom Rawlins
Edit by Tom Rawlins

