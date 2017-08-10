The Great Barrier Reef Kitesurfing Mission

Ben Wilson went on a trip to the Great Barrier Reef. Watch his short movie about this amazing kitesurfing mission!



“I live on Australia’s Sunshine Coast and just north is the Great Barrier Reef. I’ve been fishing these reefs for years and every now and then I see some waves and wind with potential. Plus I heard a few stories that got me excited so I planned a trip to check it out. I always try to keep my expectations realistic but this place is amazing and I knew with the right wind and waves it could be a new frontier right in my own backyard.

Finally, after months of waiting everything came together and we spent a few days up there. The kitesurfing was epic but the journey there and back was what made the trip for me.”

Footage: Stu Gibson & Tom Rawlins

Edit by Tom Rawlins