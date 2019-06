The Life of Lous – Winning the SSS – Ep.1

Here is the first episode of ‘The Life of Lous’, Annelous Lammerts’ new series about her kiteboarding journey. Episode 1 was shot in Cape Hatteras during the Wind Voyager Triple S Invitational, the first stop of the Kite Park League. Follow Lous in her journey as she wins her first Triple S.