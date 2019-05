Training in the Caribbean – World Of Whaley #2

Liam Whaley training on the blue waters of the Caribbean! Take a look at episode 2 of World Of Whaley, shot in Bonaire!



Riders:

Liam Whaley

Gianmaria Cocoluto

Maxime Chabloz

Mikaili Sol

Valentin Rodriguez

Film Credits:

Fabio Ingrosso

Gianmaria Cocoluto

Maxime Chabloz