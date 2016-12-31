thumb_82912

Wild eyes

By · On 31 December 2016

Emely Freja Petersen spent 2 and a half months in Brazil. She had an amazing time training in Uruau, Cumbuco, Taiba, Ilha de Guiju, Macapa and Atins. Watch Danish rider enjoying her time spent on the water, doing what she loves the most!

